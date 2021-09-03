Shooting investigation on Kennedy near Montrose Avenue temporarily shuts down southbound traffic, state police say

A shooting investigation near the junction of the Kennedy and Edens expressways in Chicago on Friday morning prompted the temporary closure of all southbound lanes of the Kennedy, Illinois State Police said.

An unidentified man went to a local Chicago police station and told officers he had been the victim of an expressway shooting near Montrose Avenue about 5:25 a.m.

All southbound lanes were subsequently closed for the investigation at 7:10 a.m. The lanes were reopened about 7:40 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was damaged due to the gunfire, but the victim did not sustain any injuries, police said.

There have been at least 165 shootings on Chicago and Cook County-area highways this year, according to Illinois State Police.