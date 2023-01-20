Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say

Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call.

Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground.

Orlando Fire Department assisted at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Orlando police said a person of interest was detained at the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Channel 9 will have updates on this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.