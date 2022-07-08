Shooting investigation leads to two men charged

Jul. 8—A weekend shooting investigation led to a father and son being arrested and charged for two separate alleged crimes.

Court records show Tommy Ray Bruton II, was charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

His son, Tommy Ray Bruton III, was charged with assault and battery with intent to kill, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show the father was released from custody after placing a $50,000 bond while the son remains in custody with a bond of $150,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, deputies were called July 1 to a 911 open line at a residence located in the Arrowhead Estates community.

The report states when deputies arrived at the residence, a 911 call came from a gas station in Canadian for a report of man who was shot and "bleeding out."

A man at the residence, identified as Bruton II, told deputies that he had shot his son twice in the leg "for self-defense," the affidavit states.

The man told deputies that his son was at his residence following an incident at the lake and that his son refused to leave before attacking the father, the report states.

According to the affidavit, the father told deputies he feared for his life due to his hand being in a cast and grabbed a pistol. After the altercation escalated more, he fired and struck his son in the leg.

That is when his son said, "you're going to have to do better than that" and rushed his father again, causing a second shot to be fired which struck the son in the same leg, the affidavit states.

The father then said his son left the shop and hopped into a vehicle where he began to scream and cuss which caused the father to fire two shots into the air as a warning, the report states.

Deputies wrote in the report the son said he was in his room located inside the shop when his father came into the building with a gun and words were exchanged before he was shot.

The son said he got up and began to walk towards his father when he was shot again, the report states.

According to the affidavit, the son said he was leaving the residence when his father fired two more times that struck his vehicle.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that they found two places on the vehicle that were "consistent" with a bullet strike.

During the shooting investigation, deputies wrote in their report they learned that the incident at the lake involved Bruton III and a woman.

The woman told deputies that she was out on the lake in a boat with Bruton III and others and that the man threw her overboard multiple times while the boat was moving at full speed across the lake, even after she told him stop multiple times, the affidavit states.

When the boat arrived at the boat dock, the woman said the man grabbed her and held her underwater long enough that nearby people thought he was going to drown her, the report states.

The affidavit states that the woman said she believes she would have drowned if others didn't stop him.

Witnesses told deputies that that they believed the man was going to kill the woman and was being "extremely aggressive" with her for an unknown reason.

