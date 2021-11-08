A shooting investigation has shut down a section of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach early Monday.

Miami Beach police received reports of a shooting around 6:26 a.m. in the area of Collins Avenue and 29th Street.

Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the area, according to Miami Beach police. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have shut down the southbound lane of traffic at Collins Avenue and 30th Street for the investigation. Helicopter video taken by WSVN shows some backed up traffic in the area being redirected northbound.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated.

