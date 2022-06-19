Shooting investigation shut down area around apartments in Lexington, police say

Police shut down an area around an apartment complex near downtown Lexington for several hours after an early morning shooting incident.

Residents of the Summer Cove apartments on Railroad Avenue were asked to stay inside their homes, police said. The complex is in the area between Interstate 20 and U.S. 1.

Part of Railroad Avenue, from South Lake Drive to Swartz Road, was closed as police investigate.

No one was shot but a car was shot at several times around 4 a.m., police said in a tweet Sunday.

At about 9:30 a.m., police said the shelter in place order had been lifted and the road was about to be reopened.

SUMMER COVE APARTMENTS INCIDENT UPDATE



LPD is actively investigating a shooting that happened in the apartment complex parking lot around 4:00 a.m.



A vehicle was shot at several times by an unknown shooter and fortunately no one was struck by gunfire. pic.twitter.com/7Whau1gRMi — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 19, 2022

No arrests have been reported, but one person who is a resident of the apartment complex was taken into custody, spokesman Sgt. Cameron Mortenson told The State. Police provided no information on a motive for the shooting or the charges the person is facing.

Mortenson said there are so many stories from witnesses with conflicting accounts that investigators are “putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” to determine what happened.

While the area has been reopened, officers remained on the scene to continue investigating the shooting, according to Mortenson.

“The threat is over,” Mortenson said. “We’re lucky nobody was hit by gunfire.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-359-6260, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.