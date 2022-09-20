Shooting investigation shuts down major road in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police have shut down a major road as they investigate a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating in the road and near an Auto Zone. At least one K9 officer is also on the scene.

Police would only confirm there has been a shooting in the area and gave no further details.

It’s unclear how many people have been shot or their current conditions.

It’s unclear if police are searching for a shooter or if anyone has been taken into custody.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.