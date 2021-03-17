Shooting investigation still under way

Mar. 17—FRANKLIN FURNACE — The investigation into the shooting that concluded a three-county car chase Sunday will probably take several weeks to complete, an Ohio Attorney General spokesman said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office confirmed officers with the Greenup County Sheriff's Office and the Greenup City Police Department discharged their weapons in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, after 48-year-old Tracy L. Rickett them on a high speed pursuit across state lines. Scioto County authorities were clear that no one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith said his agency is fully cooperating with the investigation led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation into the shooting.

Rickett, according to the Lewis County Sheriff, had stolen three or four cars prior to the final pursuit. After being taken into custody, Rickett was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, but slipped out of the hospital wearing a gown, according to the Scioto County authorities.

Steve Irwin, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, wrote in an email Wednesday that officer-involved shootings typically take several weeks to complete for BCI.

The BCI, which is overseen by the Attorney General's Office, runs the state's crime lab, conducts investigations into a litany of offenses and assists local law enforcement agencies when requested in Ohio. In many ways, it is similar to the investigative wings of state police agencies in Kentucky and West Virginia.

One unit working within BCI is the "Officer-Involved Critical Incident Response Team" which typically probes officer-involved shootings, deaths in-custody, incidents involving use of force by police that results in serious physical harm or death, incidents that result in the harm or death of a law enforcement officer or any other incidents as determined by the bureau's superintendent.

When BCI is called in to investigate an incident, the investigation is treated as a criminal probe, not an internal or administrative matter. BCI makes no determination on if anyone is in the right or the wrong — it instead turns over the results of the investigation to the county prosecutor in order for them to decide whether or not to bring charges.

BCI directs the investigation and while it may allow the involved agency's investigators to participate, it can revoke that right its discretion.

The bureau typically interviews witnesses, the officers involved, audio and video recordings such as dash cams, incident reports, call logs, photographs, EMS reports, personnel records and anything else considered pertinent to gathering all the facts of the case.

Internal investigations are supposed to be handled once the BCI investigation has concluded.

