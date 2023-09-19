UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Levitt Pavilion

UPDATE @ 7:30 p.m.:

Two people were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting near Levitt Pavilion Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. Dayton police were called to the 100 block of South Jefferson Street to reports of a shooting after receiving multiple calls, according to Lt. Jeffrey Thomas.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man and a woman who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Thomas said someone shot the two from a car.

After the shooting, the two ran to Levitt Pavilion where they waited for officers and medics, according to police.

While crime scene tape was seen surrounding Levitt, the pavilion itself was not part of the crime scene, Thomas said.

Police have identified as suspect vehicle and said they will release that information on their social media when it is available.

The Levit Pavillion provided a statement on the shooting that happened near their venue:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred in downtown Dayton near our venue on September 19th but it did not occur at Levitt.

We are working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and we are thankful for their swift action.

Our hearts are with the two individuals injured and hope that they recover quickly.

We have worked very hard over the last few years to create a safe and welcoming space at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton and will continue to do so with the help of Dayton Police and our community.”

The shooting remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department.

