Shooting investigation underway at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

A shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot around 6:50 a.m. at the Victory at Summerhill apartment complex on Fulton Street.

We will have the latest update on this breaking news on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was at the scene and said she saw several police cars and officers talking to people in the area.

It is unclear how many people were shot and their conditions. Police have not confirmed if anyone has been taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta police for more information but has not recieved a response.

IN OTHER NEWS: