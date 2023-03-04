Shooting investigation underway at Barrow County shopping center
Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting late Friday night.
Officials said one person was shot in the parking lot of a shopping center on Loganville Highway.
Deputies have taken one person into custody.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Channel 2 Action News contacted the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has not received a response.
