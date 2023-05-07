Shooting investigation underway in Brookhaven

An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in Dekalb County Sunday afternoon.

Brookhaven Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting in Brookhaven.

Authorities were called to the Esquire Apartments in the 3000 block of Buford Highway.

Officials did not say what led up to the shooting or if anyone is injured.

