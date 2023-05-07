Shooting investigation underway in Brookhaven
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in Dekalb County Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Brookhaven Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting in Brookhaven.
Authorities were called to the Esquire Apartments in the 3000 block of Buford Highway.
TRENDING STORIES:
Viral TikTokers ‘The Boot Girls’ fighting back against ‘predatory’ practice of booting cars
Officials did not say what led up to the shooting or if anyone is injured.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story on Channel 2 Action News starting at 6 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: