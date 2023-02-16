Shooting investigation underway at Cobb County apartment complex
Police are investigating a shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News that just before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers received reports of a person shot at the Premier Apartments in Austell on Premier Lane.
It is unclear how many victims there are and if anyone has been taken into custody.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman says Doraville officer arrested in 16-year-old girl’s death stalked her for a year
Cherokee County woman who texted friends on the way to dinner party, then vanished found dead
13-year-old gunned down in front of his father outside their home in Gwinnett County
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County Police Department officials for more information but has not received a response.
IN OTHER NEWS: