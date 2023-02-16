Shooting investigation underway at Cobb County apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex.

Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News that just before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers received reports of a person shot at the Premier Apartments in Austell on Premier Lane.

It is unclear how many victims there are and if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County Police Department officials for more information but has not received a response.

