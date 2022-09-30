Fight leads to deadly shooting in East Spencer; 1 arrested, sheriff says

A fight led to a deadly shooting Wednesday in East Spencer, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

At about noon, deputies responded to 314 Torbush Dr. where they discovered Antonio Sherrod Blocker, of Winston Salem, had been shot to death.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.

Willie Junior Wilks, 41, of China Grove, pulled out a .380 handgun and shot Blocker, deputies said.

Wilks was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by felon. He was given a $75,000 bond and is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

