Shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County officers were called to the Shell gas station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Jimmy Carter Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Officials did confirm that one man is dead. His identity has not been released.

Authorities did not say if the shooting occurred in or outside the gas station.

Gwinnett officials confirmed this is an active investigation with both the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigation unit on scene.

No other details have been provided.

