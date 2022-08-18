Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake.

FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

The details surrounding what happened is unclear, and law enforcement has not revealed if anyone was shot.

FOX13 reached out to MBI for more information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: