JSO: Man shot multiple times, in critical condition

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of a shooting near UF Health.

In a live news conference just before 11 a.m., a spokesperson with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that officers responded to 11th Street West where a man was found shot multiple times.

Police believe the victim may have had a dispute with an unidentified person prior to the shooting.

The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

