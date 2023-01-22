Shooting investigation underway in Lexington, police say

Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Lexington, the Lexington Police Department confirmed Sunday evening.

According to a release from the department, at 12:52 p.m., Lexington Police received a call for a shooting near Winston Road at U.S. 29.

Responding officers said they arrived on the scene and found evidence that a shooting had happened in the roadway.

During their investigation, police were called by Lexington Medical Center to report two victims who came to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to identify the two male gunshot victims as Shantae McCauley, 25, and Dustin Archie, 34.

The department added that McCauley was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition. Archie is still being treated at Lexington Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Police said the investigation is open and ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police.

