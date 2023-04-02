Shooting investigation underway after man was shot in Southwest Atlanta, police say
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
Police say they responded to a person shot call just before 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Thirkeld Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was conscious and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
It is unclear what led to the shooting, according to police, but the investigation is ongoing.
