Shooting investigation underway near Buckhead clothing store, police say
Atlanta police are investigating an incident in Buckhead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot near Destination XL on Peachtree Road in Buckhead just after 3 a.m.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw several cop cars in the store’s parking lot.
TRENDING STORIES:
A GA man walked into Walmart ‘aggressively waving’ gun at customers. He could spend 10 years in jail
Atlanta 12-year-old dies after 16-year-old saving him from rip current
South Georgia elementary school teacher resigns after methamphetamine arrest
Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
Channel 2 Action News contacted the Atlanta Police Department for more information but has not received a response.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: