Security guard shot by inmate at MVH; Inmate dead after self-inflected gunshot wound

An inmate receiving treatment shot a Miami Valley Hospital security guard before shooting himself near the hospital emergency entrance, according to Dayton police.

Police were initially called to the hospital just around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of possible self-inflicted gunshot wound outside of the hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Major Brian Johns, of the Dayton Police Department, said the inmate was brought to the hospital for treatment around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police did not say exactly what the inmate was being treated for.

Around 9:45 a.m., the inmate, who was not identified, was able to get the gun from the security guard, and shot the guard. The guard was only identified as a security guard from Merchants Security, a third-party company contracted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The guard has been hospitalized however his condition was not released.

The inmate died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Johns said the inmate was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a probation violation.

A spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital said the hospital was deemed “safe and secure” just after 11:10 a.m.

Emergency department traffic was rerouted to other area hospitals while the crews responded and conducted their investigation. The hospital returned to normal operations and the emergency department reopened just after noon.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this as we learn more.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the security guard was also a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office employee. That was incorrect, the security guard was employed by a service used by the sheriff’s office.

