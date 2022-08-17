Shooting investigation underway in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.
Officers were called to 3rd Avenue and Bell Street for the shooting.
All lanes of traffic have been blocked in the area.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting.
Police are responding to a shooting at 3rd Ave and Bell Street. One victim reported at this time. More information when available.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 17, 2022