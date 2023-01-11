Shooting investigation underway in Seminole County

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it is on scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Jennifer Hope Boulevard in unincorporated Longwood.

READ: Have you seen them? These 113 people are missing from Central Florida

Deputies said they are attempting to communicate with the shooting suspect.

The shooting is believed to be domestic in nature and isolated to the home.

READ: Teen shot at Orange County high school wasn’t target, sheriff says

No further information was immediately available.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back later for more details.

READ: Groveland works to restore the community’s original Black cemetery

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.