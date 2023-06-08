Two people shot at Skyway apartment building

Two people were shot in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County early Thursday.

Deputies were called to the Creston Point Apartments at 13445 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at 2:15 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric White said he did not know how badly the victims were hurt.

Medics and Major Crimes detectives are at the apartments.

White said no one was arrested and there is no suspect information.

A man who lives in the complex, Jmlad Bmad, said it’s not unusual to see police in the area.

“I’m not surprised, really. This is like a basic drill going on around here, and it’s kinda sad to see it, but you kinda get used to it, so I’m not really surprised,” said Bmad.

Two people were shot in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County.

Two people were shot in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County.

Two people were shot in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County.