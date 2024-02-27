Shooting investigation underway in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Police are investigating after shots were fired in St. Peters Monday evening, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.

The shooting took place on Rose Marie Court. There is one victim who is in critical condition.

Police say there is no threat to the surrounding community.

This is a developing story. More will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

