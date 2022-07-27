Shooting investigation underway in Tacoma
Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being seriously injured on Tuesday night in Tacoma.
Tacoma police tweeted after 8 p.m. that the intersection of South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue was shut down due to the shooting.
Police said a man in one car shot another man in another vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries is still unknown.
Police have not said what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
More news from KIRO 7
Point Ruston Owners Association bans ‘Mexican-style food’ at Tacoma Farmers Market
Feds, Coast Guard seize khat worth about $3.6 million at Seattle port
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com