Shooting investigation underway in Tacoma

Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being seriously injured on Tuesday night in Tacoma.

Tacoma police tweeted after 8 p.m. that the intersection of South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue was shut down due to the shooting.

Police said a man in one car shot another man in another vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries is still unknown.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been taken into custody.

