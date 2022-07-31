Shooting investigation underway in Thousand Oaks

Authorities in Thousand Oaks were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Calle Fidelidad, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Michalec. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The block is in a residential area near the cross with Avenida Prado, located along the north side of East Olsen Road across from the Sunset Hills Country Club.

As of 8:30 p.m., the man appeared to be the only victim, Michalec said, although the scene remained under investigation. The man had reportedly been speaking when he was taken to the hospital, he said.

Detectives with the sheriff's major crimes unit were investigating the incident, he said.

Ventura County Fire Department and private ambulance crews also responded.

No other details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Shooting in Thousand Oaks under investigation