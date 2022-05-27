Walmart shooting in Fairfield Twp. leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Authorities are investigating after two people were shot inside a Walmart store in Butler County Thursday night, leaving one person dead.
The shooting happened at the Walmart store on Princeton Road around 8 p.m..
According to our news partners at WCPO-TV, officers were told two people where shot and that the suspected shooter had fled the scene.
Investigators told WCPO-TV that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital, with what appears to be life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a Walmart employee approached a person who appeared to shoplifting. A Walmart employee told WCPO-TV that a Walmart greeter was also shot.
The car the suspect fled the scene in was found in Hamilton, but the suspect was not in the vehicle, according to WCPO-TV.
Stay tune to WHIO-TV and whio.com for more on this developing story.