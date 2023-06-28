Shooting involving 2 juveniles leaves one with 'critical' injuries in Southeast Austin

A juvenile shot another juvenile in Southeast Austin Monday night, according to Austin police.

One child received medical care, police said, with KXAN reporting the Austin-Travis County EMS took a child with "critical life-threatening injuries" to a local hospital.

The shooting happened at the Bridge at Asher Apartments in Onion Creek at about 10:20 p.m. on Monday night.

Austin police said this investigation is confidential by law and that no further information was available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Juvenile shot by another Monday night in Southeast Austin