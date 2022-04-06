Shooting involving Cobb County officer shuts down busy bridge over I-75

Police say a shooting investigation involving a Cobb County police officer has shut down a busy bridge.

The Chastain Road bridge that crosses over Interstate 75 is closed and will likely stay that way for the next couple of hours, according to Cobb County Department of Transportation.

They're putting up caution tape on both sides of the bridge. Just a guess, but bridge probably wont be reopened for the next couple of hours. Avoid Chastain Rd bridge over I-75!!!! 🚨 #ATLtraffic https://t.co/cqtv5JEQdm — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) April 6, 2022

“They’re putting up caution tape on both sides of the bridge,” Cobb DOT tweeted.

Jennifer Barrera was driving up to the bridge with her family as they saw the whole thing unfold.

“I heard sirens and looked at my sideview mirror the truck and saw all the Cobb County SUVs behind me with their lights and sirens. And then I saw a small pickup truck in front of them with and I saw an older man get out of the truck and start to run across the street,” Barrera said. “I was kind of distracted by all the police that were running across the street with their guns in their hands. And so I didn’t see what happened to the guy. And then my kids said they heard gunshots later on.”

Cobb County police have not released any details yet about what led up to the shooting or information about the suspect.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

