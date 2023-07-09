1 dead in shooting involving Covington police officer, Kentucky State Police investigating

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving Covington police Sunday on Glenway Avenue.

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday involving Covington police, according to a Kentucky State Police news release.

The shooting took place on Glenway Avenue at 12:20 p.m.

A male was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A Covington officer was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. Police did not say what injuries he sustained.

The investigation has been turned over to Kentucky State Police, per department policy.

Authorities have not released the identities of the officer or the person who was killed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fatal shooting involving Covington police under investigation