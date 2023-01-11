Shooting involving deputies shuts down an area of Pompano Beach near the ocean

A shooting involving Broward County sheriff’s deputies has shut down a stretch of Pompano Beach near the ocean, according to early reports.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night, with dozens of deputies and a crime scene unit on the scene early Wednesday, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Briny Avenue. A volleyball court was roped off for the investigation, along with several blocks in the neighborhood, and deputies were searching the sand behind condos, according to reports from the scene.

Here’s a video report from the area:

This breaking news report will be updated.