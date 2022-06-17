Shooting involving federal police officer under investigation in downtown Atlanta

An officer with the Federal Protection Agency shot someone in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Atlanta police said they are assisting the agency with the shooting, which happened on the bridge spanning the gulch on Ted Turner Drive.

The Federal Protection Agency is the Uniformed Police Division of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne and Michael Seiden and confirmed that a federal officer was involved in the shooting.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Jenna Selitto said they are aware of a shooting outside a federal building and that FBI agents are headed to the scene to assist in the investigation Selitto said there is no threat to the public.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where officers were blocking the entrance to the Richard B. Russell Federal Building.

