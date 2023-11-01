Stolen car chase ends with Dunwoody officer shooting suspect in Brookhaven, police say

A chase involving a stolen car ended with a Dunwoody officer shooting the driver after police say he pulled out a gun.

Dunwoody police Sgt. Michael Cheek told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the suspect who was shot is alive and being treated at the hospital. No officers were injured.

Cheek said that Dunwoody officers spotted a Dodge Challenger reported stolen off Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Circle East around 7 a.m.

The driver rammed into officers’ patrol cars when they tried to stop him, according to Cheek. The chase continued into Brookhaven where police say the driver got out of Challenger and ran from officers.

Cheek said the suspect pulled out a gun during the foot chase and an officer shot the suspect. Dunwoody police called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.

Brookhaven police have shut down Ashford Dunwoody Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road to assist with the investigation.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the best ways to avoid Ashford Dunwoody are Johnson Ferry Road, Peachtree Road or Peachtree Dunwoody Road to avoid the closures.

