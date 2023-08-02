One suspect dead, one injured after hours-long standoff in stolen semi ends near Dayton

One of the two suspects involved in what police said was an hours-long hostage situation in a stolen tractor-trailer near Dayton International Airport Wednesday morning was killed and the other critically wounded after firing at law enforcement.

Lt. Nate Dennis of the Ohio Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning that around 7:30 a.m., troopers had approached the tractor-trailer cab, which did not have a trailer attached, in an attempt to get the truck driver that was being held hostage out safely.

During that attempt, one of the suspects fired several shots from a handgun at troopers, Dennis said. Troopers returned fire, hitting both a male and female suspect. Both the suspects were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The female died at the hospital from her injuries and the male remains hospitalized in critical condition, Dennis said.

The victim had minor injuries as well, but it was not known if those came from the shooting. The victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment also.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting.

The situation began around 1 a.m. Wednesday when police in London in Madison County , west of Columbus, attempted to pull over a van for not having taillights or the proper registration. The van, with a man and woman inside, drove away from officers on U.S. 42.

The van ultimately stopped at a gas station at the TA Travel Center on U.S. 42. Police saw the man and woman get out of the van, which prompted a short foot pursuit. During that foot pursuit, an officer attempted to use a stun gun.

The male suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at the officer but did not fire it, London police said. Officers found a live round at the scene, indicating the weapon was loaded.

The man and woman then got into a tractor-trailer cab that was unlocked at the travel center, which is often used by tractor-trailers as a rest and refueling point. A man and woman were initially believed inside the tractor-trailer, which did not have a trailer attached at the time. It was later determined that only the truck's driver was inside when it was stolen.

The suspects then drove the truck out of the travel center, hitting a London police cruiser.

The Ohio Highway Patrol and other agencies chased the tractor-trailer across Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties. The pursuit ended in Vandalia on Interstate 70 west near the Dayton International Airport Access Road.

The man and woman who were in the tractor-trailer at the time it was stolen are believed to have been hostages. Law enforcement officers negotiated for about four hours with the suspects to end the standoff peacefully before deciding to approach the tractor-trailer.

The ramps from I-70 to the Dayton airport remain closed in both directions while the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One suspect dead, one injured after hours-long standoff in stolen semi