There has been a shooting involving Tacoma police near the Tacoma Mall, police say

Tacoma police reported Wednesday there was a shooting involving police near the Tacoma Mall.

South Pine Street was closed between South 47th Street and South 42nd Street, and police advised drivers to find alternate routes while the investigation is underway.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police Activity near the Tacoma Mall

Officer Involved Shooting

Media to respond to the 4700 block of S. Pine St. pic.twitter.com/o3cxuDJF65 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.