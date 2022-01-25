Shooting at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx wounds man

A man was wounded Tuesday when a shooting erupted at a Bronx hospital, police and sources said.

Gunfire erupted about 12:30 p.m. at Jacobi Medical Center on Pelham Parkway South in Morris Park.

A man was shot in the arm near the emergency room waiting area, according to preliminary reports. It was not immediately clear if the man was shot inside or just outside the hospital.

Two men responsible for the shooting fled and have not been caught.

The wounded man was expected to survive.

The NYPD and city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation were investigating.