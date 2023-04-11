Shooting in Kalispell leaves one injured

Apr. 10—Kalispell Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting in the city's southwest side that left one injured.

Officers initially headed to the neighborhood for an assault with a weapon call, officials said in a press release issued April 10. The individual behind the report later said a gun went off during the incident, according to authorities.

Arriving officers located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound after securing the scene, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Capt. Ryan Bartholomew at 758-7793.

There is no known ongoing risk to the public, officials said.