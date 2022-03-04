Shooting at Kansas high school leaves faculty member, officer injured

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A suspect was in custody on Friday following a shooting inside a Kansas high school, which left two people wounded.

A school resource officer and an administrator were both wounded in the gunfire at Olathe East High School, according to a tweet from the Olathe Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear Friday afternoon. Authorities said the violence occurred in the “office area” of the school, which serves more than 2,000 students, but did not provide further details.

“Olathe East is currently under lock down due to an active shooting situation on campus,” the school said in a tweet around noon.

“Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured. Olathe East and surrounding school buildings have been secured. We are working on reunification plans.”

