AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left one injured.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. Monday on the 300 block of Kershaw Street NE.

Investigators say one person was shot in the leg.

No suspects are in custody, as of yet.

