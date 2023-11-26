Shooting that killed 16-year-old boy in Kansas City home is believed to be accident

A teenager was taken into custody as a person of interest following a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 3 p.m. to the 3200 block of Park Avenue and were directed to a home, where Derrick White had been shot and was unresponsive, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews arrived and started life-saving measures, but White was declared dead a short time later.

Police later identified a juvenile teen as a person of interest and took them into custody for further questioning.

The killing was the 173rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. This year has already surpassed 2022 as the city’s second deadliest year on record. By this time in 2020, the city’s deadliest year ever recorded, there had been 171 homicides.