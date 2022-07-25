Shooting that killed 2, injured 6 at San Pedro park believed to be gang-related

LAPD officers at the entrance to Peck Park in San Pedro, following a shooting that left two people dead Sunday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The shooting at a crowded San Pedro park Sunday afternoon that killed two people and wounded six was believed to be gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said it got reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. at Peck Park, where about 500 people were gathered. A softball game and car show were taking place but it's not clear if either event was connected to the incident.

The shooting occurred near the area of the baseball field, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison. The number of suspects is unknown, but the incident is believed to be gang-related and to have resulted from a dispute between two parties, he said.

Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene and entered into evidence, police said. As of 8 a.m. Monday, police didn't have anyone in custody or a description of the suspects.

Eight people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals, including a man and a woman who died, according to Madison. The other six are in stable condition.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert because of the large number of police officers sent to the scene. Madison said that as of Monday morning, the park doesn't appear to still be an active scene.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.