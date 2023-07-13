Shooting that killed Hamilton Co. girl was act of retaliation against someone else, prosecutor says

A man has been formally charged with the deadly shooting of a 9-year-old girl at a home north of Cincinnati Monday night.

Qasseem Dixon has been charged with aggravated murder for the shooting of Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens in Silverton. He made his first court appearance today, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened on Plainfield Road south of U.S. 22.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 9-year-old girl killed after drive-by shooting at Hamilton County home identified

Prosecutors said the drive-by shooting was done in retaliation. WCPO reported that a relative of the child allegedly robbed a man. Prosecutors said that the man then hired Dixon to drive by the home.

At least 28 rounds were fired into the home of Barton-Pickens’ grandmother. One of those rounds hit the child. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

The man who allegedly hired Dixon has not been charged or arrested.

In court Thursday, Dixon’s bond was set at $2.5 million.

A second man was taken into custody by law enforcement in connection to the shooting. WCPO reported that the man, Demario Williams, was driving the car Dixon was in the day after the shooting. Prosecutors said when police tried to stop the vehicle Williams was driving, he refused to stop. He drove away from officers until he crashed his car.

A fully loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was found in the floorboard of the car, WCPO reported. He told the court he was not involved in the shooting.

Williams was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and is being held on a $100,000 bond.