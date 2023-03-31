Shooting kills 20-year-old Montgomery man

A 20-year-old Montgomery man was shot in the 400 block of Buford Street Thursday and later died, police said.

Antarrio Hubbard was transported from Buford Street in a personal vehicle to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

At about 7 p.m., Montgomery police responded to the hospital in reference to Hubbard's case. An MPD spokesperson said they've now opened a homicide investigation.

Police did not immediately release anymore information about the shooting.

Officers are asking anyone with information related to the stabbing to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or the police department at 334-625-2831.

Antarrio Hubbard, 20, was shot to death Thursday evening.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

