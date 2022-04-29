Shooting kills 3 people in apartment across from Jacksonville University; they were not JU students

Three people were found dead Friday morning inside an apartment across from Jacksonville University, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Calls to the 911 dispatch center alerted police to an apparent argument inside a unit at the River City Landing complex at 2681 University Blvd. N. just after 7:30 a.m., Lt. Mike Silcox said. A neighbor also reported hearing a loud noise during the commotion.

He would not say if the victims were male or female, only that they were adults and 25 to 30 years old. He did confirm they were shot and a gun was found.

Detectives swarm the south corner of the River City Landing apartment complex at 2681 University Blvd. N. across from Jacksonville University for a deadly triple shooting.

Although Silcox said "at this time we do not believe that there is a danger to the community," investigators had not determined if this was a murder-suicide.

Silcox also said he did not believe the victims were Jacksonville University students.

Sheriff's Office investigators confer at the scene of Friday's triple shooting at the River City Landing apartment complex on University Boulevard across from Jacksonville University.

Detectives were seeking surveillance video from the complex that might provide any additional clues.

The university issued the following statement regarding the shooting:

"Jacksonville University is aware of the incident at the River City Landing apartments and is working closely with the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office to remain updated as their investigation progresses. There is no threat to campus and no university students were involved in the incident. Jacksonville University continues to maintain a JSO and security presence on campus, as it normally does. The safety of everyone on our campus is our top priority."

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards. Or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

