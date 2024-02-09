Shooting kills 40-year-old man in northern Durham Thursday morning

A 40-year-old man has died after a shooting in Durham.

On Thursday morning, a man was shot on the 4500 block of Denfield Street in Durham. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Friday morning, Durham police identified the man as Laron Dante Allen.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.