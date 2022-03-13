Shooting kills one, injures two near Tuscaloosa park

Crime scene tape

Tuscaloosa police said one man is dead and two others injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon near Freeman Park.

Tuscaloosa police were called to a residence across from the park adjacent to Westlawn Middle School at about 4:30 p.m., officials said.

One of the gunshot victims died at the scene, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.

Of the other two victims, one was taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center.

As of 5:30 p.m., it was unclear whether any suspects were in custody.

The multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has been notified and is investigating.

