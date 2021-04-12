Shooting at Knoxville high school injures multiple victims, including officer
The Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee on Monday said multiple victims, including a police officer, were injured during a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
What we know: The school was on lockdown, but police have now set up a "reunification site" for parents and guardians to pick up their children. The school's website notes that it has 642 students overall and a magnet program that specializes in the performing arts.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said at a press conference on Monday that he is closely monitoring the situation, per Knoxville's 10 News.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx
