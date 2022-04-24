Shooting at large gathering leaves one man dead in south Fort Worth, police say

A man was killed in south Fort Worth early Sunday morning after a shooting broke out at a large gathering, police said.

Shortly after midnight, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Altamesa Blvd. in reference to a shooting call.

At the location, officers found an adult male victim who was dead at the scene. The man had sustained at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives learned that there was a large gathering near the location when an unknown suspect or suspects began firing. The victim was struck as he and others attempted to flee the area on foot, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the man’s identity as of Sunday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.