Shooting in Las Vegas hookah lounge kills one, injures 14





One person was killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a hookah lounge in central Las Vegas around 3:15 a.m., according to a press release from the department.

At least two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire during a party inside the hookah lounge, police said. Fourteen people were shot.

One male adult was pronounced dead and two other victims are in critical condition, police said. All other victims are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests have been made.

Police said they did not have any other details to release at this time.