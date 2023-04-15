Shooting at Laurel apartment complex on Friday leaves teen dead

A teenager was shot multiple times Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in Laurel and later died, according to Delaware State Police.

The Laurel Police Department responded to the shooting at 2:40 p.m. near the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Wexford Village Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings. The officers began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The teen was taken to a local and pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about the victim beyond being a teenager pending notification of family.

The Delaware State Police has taken over the investigation at the request of the Laurel Police Department. There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

Anyone who has information about this incident shaped contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Contact local reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com, or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnigh

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware State Police investigating fatal shooting of teen in Laurel